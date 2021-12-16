TODAY IS THE DAY!KDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny Pickett will not play in the Peach Bowl.

Pitt’s quarterback announced Thursday on social media that he is forgoing the game to begin training for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett previously said he was “undecided” on playing against Michigan State in Atlanta on Dec. 30.

Pickett, who finished third for the Heisman Trophy, threw for a team-record 4,319 yards passing and 42 passing touchdowns this season. He added five rushing scores.

He also became Pitt’s all-time leader in completions, passing yards, total offense and passing touchdowns.

His final start was a win against Wake Forrest in the ACC Championship game.