PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family get-togethers, COVID-19 exposures, holiday parties and upcoming flights are just four of the reasons people are flocking to COVID-19 testing sites this week.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to a handful of the nearly 300 people expected to swab their noses outside one South Hills testing van.

Officials are testing close to 300 people a day, with big rushes in the morning and late afternoon at the Curative testing van parked in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.

If you’re one of the people in need of a test or looking to test before an upcoming party or family gathering, call ahead or book online wherever possible.

Curative told KDAK it lets people book a slot online and you don’t even need to get out of your car. Other people told KDKA they were recently able to snag an at-home test at local pharmacies.

“I was with somebody over the weekend who has COVID now and she tested positive, and it’s been five days,” said Bernadette Warner. “I figured I should get tested.”

“I called off work yesterday and now he’s making me get a test before I return back to work,” said Tina Brown. “Med Express told me they were putting a pause on their wait time and its over two hours.”

Both women came to Curative for testing in hopes of getting their results within 24 to 28 hours.

People can also try to find a test through their primary care doctors, but main hospital systems like Allegheny Health Network said it’s often much faster to hit up a drive-through clinic.