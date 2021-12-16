PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of Pittsburgh’s most famous bakeries now has a brand new location.
Patrons can now get their favorite Prantl’s baked goods on the North Shore.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Record Warmth Possible On Thursday
The new location is found inside in the former Priory Fine Pastries Shop along East Ohio Street in the North Side.READ MORE: West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin Draws Line In The Sand For Build Back Better Plan
Prantl’s also has other locations including Shadyside, North Huntingdon, Squirrel Hill, and Greensburg.MORE NEWS: No Injuries, One Person In Custody Following SWAT Situation In Perry South
The North Side location will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.