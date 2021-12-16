PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A shots fired situation led to a SWAT response on Thursday morning.
Around 5:00 a.m., Pittsburgh Police were sent to the 2600 block of Norwood Avenue in Perry South.
Once they arrived on the scene, they were met by a man outside who said another man inside of the home had fired a gun at him.
Not long after, a woman involved came outside of the home to talk with police and informed them that five other people, including a baby, were still inside.
This led to police calling in SWAT officers due to a belief that a hostage situation was unfolding.
Negotiators spoke with the man inside the home and determined it was not a hostage situation and the other five people left the home without incident.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.