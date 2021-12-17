By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 777 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 544 are confirmed cases and 233 are probable.
Of the 24 newly reported deaths, 23 were imported from the state’s Electronic Death Registration System.
There have been 23 additional deaths recorded in December, and one in November.
Four deaths were linked to people in long-term care facilities.
Six people from the ages of 50 to 64 and 18 people older than 65 were among the dead.
There have been 10,029 total hospitalizations and 161,862 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,589.
