By John P. Wise/KDKA-TV News Staff

As the NFL sees an uptick in COVID cases across the league, several games this weekend have been re-scheduled.

Pittsburgh’s AFC North rival Cleveland, whose starting and backup quarterbacks both have tested positive this week, now will play Monday instead of Saturday.

Raiders at Browns now will be played Monday night at 5 pm ET, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

The Browns, 7-6, welcome the Las Vegas Raiders, 6-7, in a pivotal game in the AFC wild-card race.

And Steelers’ instate rival Philadelphia will play NFC North foe Washington on Tuesday, instead of Sunday. The same goes for an NFC West showdown between the Seahawks and Rams.

Seahawks at Rams, and WFT at Eagles both are now expected to be rescheduled for Tuesday, per sources. If the postponed games had been cancelled, players would not have gotten paid for the week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Including Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, the Browns currently have a total of 19 players on their COVID list, as well as their head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

Washington also is down its top two quarterbacks and has approximately 20 players on its COVID list.

The Steelers welcome Tennessee to Heinz Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff on KDKA-TV.