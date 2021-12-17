By: KDKA-TV’s Madeline Bartos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman accused of robbing three banks across Allegheny County and making off with nearly $100,000 will go to jail.
A judge gave 45-year-old Donna Poremski from Pittsburgh 30 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release on her conviction for a series of bank robberies in West Mifflin, McCandless and Penn Hills.
Poremski and former PNC employee Jasmine Parrish met at work and conspired to rob three banks in 2018, prosecutors said. They’re accused of stealing just over $97,004.
A judge called the robberies "egregious" but said that Poremski was not the mastermind of the operation and that Parrish took advantage of Poremski's controlled substance addiction, the Department of Justice said.
Parrish was sentenced earlier this year to 40 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.