HARRISBURG (KDKA) — More changes are coming to address staffing shortages in Pennsylvania's schools.
Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 412 on Friday.
The bill, amending legislation from 1949, now allows for more options for substitute teachers in the state.
This means retired teachers and college students and college graduates can temporarily fill in for vacancies.
Also, people with active Pennsylvania or out-of-state certificates can serve as substitutes for 20 days or potentially longer than that “in certain circumstances.”
Instructors who have inactive certificates can substitute for up to 180 days each school year.
Even people over 25 years old with no specific teaching experience can go through the process of managing a classroom; however, they must have “at least 60 college credits or 3 years of experience as a paraprofessional” and complete a training.