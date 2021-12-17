By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After 30 years with Pittsburgh Public Schools, the Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-8 principal is headed into retirement.READ MORE: Jury Convicts Pittsburgh Man Accused Of Threatening FBI Agents On Twitter
Eric Rosenthall has been at the school for half of his career. Dec. 17 was his last Friday before retiring.
The school hosted several events and Principal Rosenthall says it’s been his pleasure to serve the students and community.READ MORE: Longtime Mt. Pleasant Mayor Jerry Lucia Dies
“I could not have ended up in a better place the last 15 years of my career. The Greenfield community, from the students to the parents to the staff, goes beyond,” said Rosenthall.
During the assembly, City Councilman Corey O’Connor presented him with a proclamation for Eric Rosenthall Day.MORE NEWS: Sharpsville Man Pleads Guilty To Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riots
As for his time in retirement, he says he plans to spend time with his wife and son and do some traveling.