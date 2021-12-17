By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Robert Morris University’s NCAA Division I hockey programs are officially back for the 2023-2024 season.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Crosses 10,000 Total Hospitalizations Since Start Of Pandemic
RMU announced the news at a press conference Friday morning, after it was uncertain whether or not fundraising goals to restart the programs would be reached.
“The Colonials will officially apply for reinstatement to both Atlantic Hockey for the men and College Hockey America (CHA) for the women and will provide an update on conference affiliation once a determination has been made,” RMU Athletics said.
The long battle to revive the programs comes after an announcement made in May discontinuing the programs, sparking public outcry among the team’s supporters.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Is Among Most 'Christmas-Obsessed' States, Survey Finds
Since then, multiple organizations, including Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation and RMU Athletics, launched an extensive campaign, asking alumni and other people to donate to keep the programs alive.
There will be season ticket order forms available in January, which will be offered to whoever claims tickets first.
Men’s hockey seats are $125 and women’s are $75.MORE NEWS: Gov. Wolf Signs Bill Expanding Eligibility For Substitute Teachers To Fix Staffing Issues
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details