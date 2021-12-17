By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – Students in the Seneca Valley School District will be learning from home today.
The district sent a note to parents just after midnight that the decision was made after a threat mentioning the district was discovered on TikTok.
"The threat, which was reported to us by students and parents, was made via an anonymous account on the social media platform," the email said. "The threat specifically mentions tomorrow and the account features Seneca Valley connections."
All students K-12 will begin the day on a two-hour delay.
All students K-12 will begin the day on a two-hour delay.

The two-hour delay will be in place to give teachers time to prepare for the shift to virtual learning.
The full schedule for each grade level can be found on the Seneca Valley School District website at this link.