By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TARENTUM (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in Tarentum.

According to Allegheny County Police, dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Main Street just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

Officers at the scene found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

