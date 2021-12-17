By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TARENTUM (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in Tarentum.
According to Allegheny County Police, dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Main Street just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
Officers at the scene found a woman who had been shot multiple times.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
