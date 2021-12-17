PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several school districts throughout western Pennsylvania have been alerting parents about a social media challenge.

The letters have referenced TikTok threats that encourage shootings and bomb threats to happen today.

Many school leaders don’t believe the possibility of threats to be credible but they’re still taking them seriously.

Parents can expect to see increased security measures at schools throughout the area.

Keystone Oaks, Gateway, and Seneca Valley will learn remotely today and many others will see those increased security measures.

Now, districts everywhere are asking parents to speak to their kids about how they utilize social medial.

Meanwhile, parents say the TikTok challenge is never-racking to think about.

“Of course it’s concerning, I think with this school, in particular, I think they do a great job alleviating any of those kinds of concerns, really just kind of letting the parents know what’s going on and things like that,” said Frank Moore, a parent in the Mount Lebanon School District.

State police encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior.

Threats and suspicious behavior involving schools should be reported to the Safe2Say at (844)-723-2729 or here.