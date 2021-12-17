By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate is steadily decreasing.
The latest unemployment figure for the state was 5.7% for the month of November, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's preliminary report.
The unemployment rate from October to November fell by “three-tenths of a percentage point.”
This reflects dropping unemployment rates across the country.
The U.S. unemployment rate is currently at 4.2%.