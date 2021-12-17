SCHOOL DELAYS:Get The Full List Of Schools That Will Be Closed Or Learning Remotely Today
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is steadily decreasing.

The latest unemployment figure for the state was 5.7% for the month of November, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s preliminary report.

The unemployment rate from October to November fell by “three-tenths of a percentage point.”

This reflects dropping unemployment rates across the country.

The U.S. unemployment rate is currently at 4.2%.