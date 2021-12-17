SCHOOL DELAYS:Get The Full List Of Schools That Will Be Closed Or Learning Remotely Today
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – A jackpot-winning lottery ticket was sold on Thursday in Armstrong County.

The Cash 5 ticket matched all five balls drawn, 8-12-18-31-35, winning $1.65 million as a result.

Jak Petroleum Company LLC on River Road in Vandergrift sold the ticket to the lucky winner.

As a result of selling the ticket, Jak Petroleum Company gets a $10,000 bonus.