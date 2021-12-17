By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – A jackpot-winning lottery ticket was sold on Thursday in Armstrong County.
The Cash 5 ticket matched all five balls drawn, 8-12-18-31-35, winning $1.65 million as a result.
Jak Petroleum Company LLC on River Road in Vandergrift sold the ticket to the lucky winner.
As a result of selling the ticket, Jak Petroleum Company gets a $10,000 bonus.