By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is facing homicide charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 Washington County.
Kristina Coyne was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-79 last month, investigators said.
Police said 911 operators were receiving calls reporting a wrong-way driver just before the crash occurred.
She eventually hit a car, driven by Holly Davis of Canonsburg, police said. Davis, the only one in her car, died.
Coyne was flown to the hospital.
Her blood alcohol level was 0.2& at the time of the crash, investigators said, more than twice the legal limit.