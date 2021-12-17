SCHOOL DELAYS:Get The Full List Of Schools That Will Be Closed Or Learning Remotely Today
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:DUI, Homicide By Vehicle, I-79, Interstate 79, Kristina Rose Coyne, Local TV, Wrong Way Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is facing homicide charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 Washington County.

Kristina Coyne was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-79 last month, investigators said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police said 911 operators were receiving calls reporting a wrong-way driver just before the crash occurred.

She eventually hit a car, driven by Holly Davis of Canonsburg, police said. Davis, the only one in her car, died.

Coyne was flown to the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Police Investigating After One Person Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Interstate 79 In Washington County

Her blood alcohol level was 0.2& at the time of the crash, investigators said, more than twice the legal limit.