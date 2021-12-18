By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRESCENT, Pa. (KDKA) – As cleanup continues from the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky, more help is gearing up to head south from our area.
The Crescent Township Fire Department has been collecting water, food, clothing, and many other resources for the past week to lend a hand to Mayfield, Kentucky.
Mayfield is one of the hardest-hit areas from the tornadoes.
So far, the department says the support has been overwhelming and not just from their community.
The department will be collecting donations again on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
From there, they will finish packing the donations and head for Kentucky on Tuesday.
If you would like to help their cause you can take your donations to the firehouse on 79 McGovern Boulevard in Crescent and learn more by heading to their Facebook page at this link.