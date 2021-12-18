By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It appears that Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is one step closer to recovery.
Malkin was spotted wearing a regular contact jersey at practice Saturday morning.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin Undergoes Knee Surgery
Prior to that, he was in a non-contact jersey.
🚨BIG NEWS🚨
EVGENI MALKIN IS WEARING A REGULAR CONTACT JERSEY FOR THE FIRST TIME!
Until now, he had been practicing in a non-contact fashion starting Nov. 29.
— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) December 18, 2021
Malkin has been making steady progress after a knee surgery this summer to address an injury sustained last season.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin Expected To Miss First 2 Months After Knee Surgery
Experts believe he still won’t join a regular-season game before Christmas but that anything is possible.
Evgeni Malkin is in a regular jersey today, signifying that he's been cleared for contact. Seems unlikely that he'll be back before Christmas. But we'll see.
— Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) December 18, 2021