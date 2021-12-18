SCHOOL DELAYS:Get The Full List Of Schools That Will Be Closed Or Learning Remotely Today
Filed Under:Evgeni Malkin, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It appears that Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is one step closer to recovery.

Malkin was spotted wearing a regular contact jersey at practice Saturday morning.

Prior to that, he was in a non-contact jersey.

Malkin has been making steady progress after a knee surgery this summer to address an injury sustained last season.

Experts believe he still won’t join a regular-season game before Christmas but that anything is possible.