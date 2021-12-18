By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg.READ MORE: Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Tips: Keeping Your Shopping Trip Safe And Successful
Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue.
Once they arrived, they learned a man had driven himself to the hospital after he had been shot in the leg. He was awake and alert when police spoke to him.READ MORE: County Sheriff's Deputies Make Arrest After Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust
He told police that he was shot outside of Aces Deuces Bar and the shooter fled the area.
No arrests have been made and police are investigating the shooting.MORE NEWS: Former Pitt And NFL Star Darrelle Revis To Distribute Gift Cards To Beaver County Families
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details