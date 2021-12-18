PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City leaders are warning of a “Grinch” on Mt. Washington.

They say recently there has been a string of vandalism and robberies to businesses.

Some of those robberies have been packages taken off of porches and another was a cashbox taken from the front desk of a floral shop.

These events have caused a heightened awareness for businesses and community members living in the area.

Armful of Flowers, the shop that was the victim of having their cashbox stolen, says this is a generally safe area. So they were shocked when somebody walked through their doors and then ran out with their money for the day.

The vandalism and robberies have now drawn attention from city council, with Council President Theresa Kail-Smith saying the issues will be brought to the next meeting and will include an increased police presence near Shiloh Street.

The owner of the shop, Kelly Glover, says for her, it’s not about the money or the vandalism, it’s about feeling safe.

“It was a little disheartening,” she said. “We don’t want our employees feeling unsafe, either.”

Kail-Smith posted to Facebook that council members have already talked to public safety about these incidents.