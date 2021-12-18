By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is currently in the hospital recovering after suffering multiple stab wounds.READ MORE: Crescent Township Fire Department Finishing Collection Of Donations To Help Kentucky Tornado Victims
Just after 7:30 on Saturday night, police were called to the 200 block of Lamar Street for reports of a man stabbed.
Once they arrived, they found a man inside a home who had been stabbed.READ MORE: Two Steelers Icons Deliver Christmas Presents
He was taken to the hospital by medics.
Officers then located a potential crime scene in the 100 block of Hazlett Street.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Chartiers Valley Bus Driver Commended For Keeping Students Safe
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details