By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is currently in the hospital recovering after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Just after 7:30 on Saturday night, police were called to the 200 block of Lamar Street for reports of a man stabbed.

Once they arrived, they found a man inside a home who had been stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital by medics.

Officers then located a potential crime scene in the 100 block of Hazlett Street.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

