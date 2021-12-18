By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police are investigating a late night shots fired call in Penn Hills.
The Penn Hills Police Chief says officers responded to the call near Dollman Road and Mount Carmel Road.
When they arrived, they heard more shots possibly fired at them.
Police searched the area but have not found anyone.