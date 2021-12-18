By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, two all-time greats in Steelers history were giving back to the community and delivering gifts.READ MORE: Chartiers Valley Bus Driver Commended For Keeping Students Safe
Jerome Bettis’s “The Bus Stops Here Foundation” and the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation delivered presents and hosted a lunch for students at McKeesport’s Twin Rivers Elementary School.READ MORE: City Council, Pittsburgh Public Safety Looking Into String Of Vandalism, Robberies On Mt. Washington
Also, this afternoon, Joey Porter and his wife Christie hosted “A Merry Nyree Christmas” at the Jasmine Nyree Campus in Sheraden.
The community event not only delivered presents to kids in the area but also provided them with meals, winter clothing, and a day of fun activities.MORE NEWS: Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Tips: Keeping Your Shopping Trip Safe And Successful
The Porters said this is just one way to give back and help families who still have not fully recovered from the pandemic.