By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A former Pitt standout and NFL star is giving back to his hometown.READ MORE: Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Tips: Keeping Your Shopping Trip Safe And Successful
The Darrelle Revis Foundation is planning to hand out over $30,000 in gift cards to students and families in four school districts in Beaver County.
On Monday, between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., families in the Aliquippa, Riverside, Rochester, and Freedom school districts will get the delivery of the gift cards.READ MORE: County Sheriff's Deputies Make Arrest After Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust
Those districts also run the Darrelle Revis Foundation Power Pak Program, which provides food on the weekends to families in need to help them supplement their food supply.
The families selected to receive the gift cards are also participants in the Power Pak Program.
Revis, a native of Aliquippa, was a standout player at Pitt from 2004-2006 and played several seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs.MORE NEWS: Man Able To Take Himself To The Hospital After Being Shot In Uptown
He announced his retirement from the NFL in 2018.