CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s biggest commercial airport says it is receiving $2.1 million in the first year of funding from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law.

Yeager Airport officials say this is the law’s first round of five years of funding that can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability, terminals, airport transit and roads.

The Charleston airport says it will be able to submit project proposals to the Federal Aviation Administration for its review in the upcoming weeks. The $2.1 million comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created through the new law.

