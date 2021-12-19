PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For nearly 20 years, Hair Peace Charities has been helping buy wigs for women and girls in western Pennsylvania who are battling cancer.
On Sunday, the organization held its annual celebration of good health to honor the survivors and their families.
Hair Peace founder Bonny Diver said she never expected the event would grow as big as it has.
"It's really nice to be able to get to the end of the year, the holidays, and really feel joyful about surviving and being together," Diver said.
In addition to wigs, Hair Peace provides other help and support services to cancer patients.