By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of a local fraternity were spreading the holiday cheer in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood on Saturday.READ MORE: Centerpoint Community Church Prepares Meals For Students Over Winter Break
The Iota Phi Foundation — in partnership with their local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity partnered with the Rivers Casino to deliver hundreds of presents to kids and hundreds of hams and turkeys to families for Christmas.READ MORE: 'Operation Baby Penguins' Holds Showers For 12 Local Military Moms
“With everything going on, it was difficult for us to get the resources for toys, books, for everything,” Hassan Sharif said. “But we get donations. Rivers Casino was a huge help. Everybody’s struggling. The last couple of years have been rough on everybody, so we’re happy to help the families.”MORE NEWS: Joey And Christy Porter Host A 'Merry Nyree Christmas' In Sheraden
Omega Psi Phi has been holding their Christmas extravaganza for more than 30 years.