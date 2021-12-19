By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Yesterday, Bettis’ “The Bus Stops Here” Foundation and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation delivered presents and hosted a lunch to benefit students in McKeesport.
This specifically benefited McKeesport’s Twin Rivers Elementary School.
“I think that’s what it’s all about,” Jerome Bettis, former Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer. “It’s about giving back and trying to help those that are less fortunate in this time of need. This is the holiday season, and this is the time when we should be trying to not giving anything out but give a hand up.”