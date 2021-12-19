CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
New Kensington

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Hazmat crews were called to a busy intersection in New Kensington to clean up an oil spill.

Dispatchers in Westmoreland County told KDKA a car hit an oil drum near the intersection of Constitution and Fifth, causing that spill.

Hazmat crews had the spill taken care of a couple of hours later.

No injuries were reported.