By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Hazmat crews were called to a busy intersection in New Kensington to clean up an oil spill.READ MORE: Jerome Bettis Delivers Presents To Students In McKeesport
Dispatchers in Westmoreland County told KDKA a car hit an oil drum near the intersection of Constitution and Fifth, causing that spill.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Real Estate Developer Barry Ford Dies At 63
Hazmat crews had the spill taken care of a couple of hours later.MORE NEWS: Sunday Spotlight: Community Center In Pitcairn Serving Children's Needs
No injuries were reported.