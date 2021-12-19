By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It wasn’t just about the holidays on Saturday as 84 Lumber and the Penguins gave back to moms and military families.

Operation Baby Penguin honored 12 expecting and brand new moms who are serving, or are the spouses of active-duty military members or veterans.

Each family was given a plethora of gifts and goodies to help welcome their little ones and assist in the transition to life with a newborn.

Katie Donnelly with the pens says the honor surprised many of the families.

“There were tears. There were smiles. I think a few people thought I was pranking them on the phone” said Kaitlin Donahoe, Director of Corporate Partnership Marketing with the Pittsburgh Penguins. “But you could just feel the joy. I think especially this time of year with the holidays, for people who dont have their loved ones here, they might be deployed overseas, a household full of either little children or an expecting mother is I can’t even imagine them doing that by themselves. There was a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement and we’re so happy to have them here today.”

This was the inaugural operation baby penguins event — but the team says they hope to have more.