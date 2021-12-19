PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’re finally having a day that feels more like December.
We had winds gusting up to 20-30 mph last night.
Temperatures will stick around in the 30s for much of today, with a high temperature of 37.
Dry weather returns today with clouds sticking around most of the day but clearing out starting Monday.

We will have plenty of sunshine this next week with near normal December temperatures to officially welcome winter Tuesday.
Don't bet on a white Christmas as warmer air returns the end of the week pushing our high to near 50!
