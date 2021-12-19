CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Kristin Emery, Local Forecast, Local TV, Local Weather, Pittsburgh Forecast, Pittsburgh Weather, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’re finally having a day that feels more like December.

We had winds gusting up to 20-30 mph last night.

Temperatures will stick around in the 30s for much of today, with a high temperature of 37.

Dry weather returns today with clouds sticking around most of the day but clearing out starting Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We will have plenty of sunshine this next week with near normal December temperatures to officially welcome winter Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Don’t bet on a white Christmas as warmer air returns the end of the week pushing our high to near 50!

