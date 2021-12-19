PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weekend before Christmas is typically one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

With supply chain issues, the National Retail Federation says plenty of people got an early start on holiday shopping this year.

Holiday sales soared in November, which puts the 2021 holiday season on track for record numbers, despite a series of possible setbacks.

According to the NRF, the trend is expected to continue through December, and even with a new strain of COVID-19 looming, vaccines and health and safety protocols have shoppers feeling safe.

Some holiday shoppers have said they get a head start every year but the concern of shipping delays and long lines motivated them to shop early in 2021.

“Most of it in stores some of it online but we’re pretty much done try to get done before everything hits,” said Gerald McGrew of Dravosburg. “This is why we’re down here just enjoying ourselves. We don’t have to worry about shopping or last-minute gifts, we don’t have to be here or there, we can do whatever we want.”

The NRF president says that plenty of people saved up their stimulus checks from last year, which has allowed them to spend more on Christmas gifts, making it a smoother year for retailers.