By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night stabbing inside a North Shore bar.
Police say a fight broke out around 10 p.m. Saturday inside Tequila Cowboy between two men and a woman.
The altercation led to one of the men suffering superficial stab wounds to the back.
The fight was broken up by security, and the couple left the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.
Police are reviewing security footage.