By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over, James Harrison, the Steelers now have a new single-season record-holder for sacks.
In the third quarter of the Steelers vs. Titans matchup, TJ Watt got to quarterback Ryan Tannehill once again for his 17th sack of the season.
Despite missing two games this season, Watt still leads the league in sacks.
In the 2008 season, Harrison recorded 16 sacks to set the single-season record for the Steelers.
Now, in 2021, TJ Watt holds the record.
Watt also sits third on the list for single-season sacks, recording 15 in the 2020 season.