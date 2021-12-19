By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – It's a Pittsburgh tradition like few others: the cookie table!
Today, the treats were for a good cause at Woodland Hills High School as friends and family held a drive-through cookie table to benefit the Caileigh Lynn McDowell Foundation.
In 2016, the Woodland Hills senior died from undiagnosed Crohn's disease.
Today’s proceeds benefit scholarships in her name that will be awarded to two Woodland Hills seniors.