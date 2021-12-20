By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County is bringing back its annual Christmas tree recycling program.READ MORE: Governor Tom Wolf Takes Action Against 'Surprise Bills'
Residents can drop off their trees at any county park from 8 a.m. until dusk Dec. 26 through Jan. 14.READ MORE: Tips For Airline Travel This Holiday Season
All decorations, tinsel and stands have to be removed from the tree before they’re dropped off.
The trees are turned into mulch to be used throughout the county parks’ 12,000 acres. Last year, nearly 3,300 trees were recycled and turned into mulch.MORE NEWS: Is It Safe To Celebrate Christmas With Big Gatherings This Year?
A list of the locations can be found here.