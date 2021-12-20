By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,595 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the past three days.READ MORE: Duquesne Police Chief, Charged With Witness Intimidation, Waives Hearing
Of the new cases, 1,347 are confirmed cases and 248 are probable.READ MORE: Zach Banner: Steelers Offensive Lineman Gets Engaged On Mount Washington
There have been 10,117 total hospitalizations and 163,457 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,589.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Monday Sunshine
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: