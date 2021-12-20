CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,595 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the past three days.

Of the new cases, 1,347 are confirmed cases and 248 are probable.

There have been 10,117 total hospitalizations and 163,457 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,589.

