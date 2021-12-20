By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — Police in Bridgeville stopped the Grinch in the act on Sunday, helping save Christmas for a lot of kids.
For more than 5 years, the department has kept a vigilant watch as officers help deliver presents to local kids, while they make sure they keep the Grinch away.
“This is Christmas time. I think it goes a long way when the local public servants are the ones handing out gifts to the kids in the communities, wherever they’re from,” said Bridgeville Police Chief Chad King.
The department says the event has grown every year and they are happy to help serve the community in a different way.