By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A local mayor is going to make a run for lieutenant governor.
Republican Chris Frye became the first Black mayor of New Castle in 2019 and the youngest mayor in the city's history.
He says he wants to bring resources to and opportunity to every community in Pennsylvania.
Other Republicans running for lieutenant governor include former State Rep. Jeff Coleman and Rick Saccone.