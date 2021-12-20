PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New Coronavirus concerns are taking center stage from coast to coast with cases now climbing, testing sites swamped, and families now rattled as they prepare for the holiday during this serious spike.

At least 45 states, including Pennsylvania, have reported positive cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

This comes as the whole country is seeing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

For travelers ahead of the holiday, this surge couldn’t come at a worse time.

As health leaders continue to stress this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci says travel does increase the risk of the new Omicron variant spreading, but he says if people take the proper precautions, they should be okay.

Those precautions include being masked, being vaccinated, and having received your booster dose for your vaccine.

What’s still unknown is the severity of disease caused by the Omicron variant, but doctors do know it’s clear that the variant has extraordinary ability to spread.

There is a fear of unvaccinated people driving up hospitalizations, especially as people come together during the holiday season.

“If you’re not vaccinated, I would say travel is really not a great idea because you are in a very vulnerable place now with Omicron,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Professor of Medicine & Surgery at George Washington University.

Right now, around 65% of the eligible United States population is fully vaccinated.

President Biden is expected to speak Tuesday about COVID-19 and help for communities who need it.

