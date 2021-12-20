By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country, here in Pennsylvania, the week-by-week numbers appear to show a plateau.

The number of cases reported in the past 7 days compared to the week before dropped by less than 200, but a drop nonetheless.

Positivity rates for the virus dropped slightly. However, the average number of people hospitalized each day from COVID and the number of patients in emergency departments each rose.

Locally, several counties are reporting a drop in week-to-week positivity rates. Only Washington County and Westmoreland County reported increases.

Meanwhile, the average number of people hospitalized by the virus is dropping in some areas while rising in others. Again, both Washington and Westmoreland counties reported the biggest increases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning the fast-spreading Omicron variant could cause United States hospitals to become very stressed in the coming weeks.

With Omicron cases rising, National Institute of Health director Dr. Francis Collins is urging any Americans who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their shot.

Johns Hopkins University says the U.S. has confirmed more than 50 million cases of COVID-19 — a total of 15% of the population of the country.