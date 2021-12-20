By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – A person was hit by a train in Homestead.
First responders were called to the scene at East 6th Avenu and Amity Street Monday, dispatchers confirmed.
BREAKING—>Police confirm to KDKA News a person was hit by a train in Homestead. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/Cf7BGz1d22
— Shelley Bortz KDKA (@KdkaBortz) December 20, 2021
One person was hit by a train, police said.
There was no word on their condition, or what led up to the crash.
HAPPENING NOW—-> Emergency personnel on the scene. Working to talk with police about what happened here. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/HxJHlpERcf
— Shelley Bortz KDKA (@KdkaBortz) December 20, 2021
