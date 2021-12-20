DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police have confirmed that a man is in critical condition after being shot while driving.

The victim’s SUV was spotted by KDKA crews at the scene.

A witness tells KDKA that the man crashed his car into his white SUV and that his wife’s car was also hit.

The witness said he heard five or six gunshots then a loud crash outside of Grant Avenue in the 500 block in Duquesne.

He continued that he walked out and saw the man slumped over the steering wheel, and his wife called 911.

He tells KDKA the man was conscious, not really saying much, and the victim reportedly told the witness he’d been shot in the head.

Police have not confirmed that specific detail.

The back window of that SUV is shattered.

We’re waiting to hear more from county police.

