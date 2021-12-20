By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Penn State announced on Monday that the omicron variant has been found on its main campus.

The university’s Testing and Surveillance Center (TASC) identified the variant.

The news comes as the omicron variant has become the most common in the United States, rapidly taking over the Delta variant’s numbers.

The fall semester has ended, but future plans may be affected by this development.

Last week, Penn State notified its students that while the university plans to start the spring semester in-person, it is considering alternative options with this latest COVID-19 wave.

A decision about the Spring 2022 semester will be made on December 30.

Penn State urges individuals to wear a mask indoors, seeking testing if showing symptoms and to get vaccinated or receive a booster shot if already vaccinated.

