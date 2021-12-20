By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Have you stocked up on candy canes this holiday season?
A decline in yearly peppermint production fueled by COVID is causing a candy cane shortage across the U.S.
In the past decade, the USDA said peppermint production in the United States has declined nearly 25%.
But there’s good news for Pittsburghers: KDKA called Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop in the Strip, and owner Chris said all his locations are fully stocked and have plenty of candy canes on hand.
Chris said one thing the store is struggling to keep on the shelf is Cremesavers because they’re so popular. After more than a decade of not being sold, Chris said Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop is now limiting the amount people can buy because there’s that big of a demand.