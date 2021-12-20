By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Pittsburgh Police officers and firefighters will not be enforced on schedule.READ MORE: Governor Tom Wolf Takes Action Against 'Surprise Bills'
The mandate was set to take effect this Wednesday, but the unions filed a grievance that still has not been settled.
The mayor’s office said it will not take any disciplinary action this week while that grievance is active.READ MORE: Tips For Airline Travel This Holiday Season
The Pittsburgh Police Union filed a grievance early in November, following a similar action by the firefighter union.
Earlier this month, an arbitrator sided with the firefighters union, meaning that negotiations will have to take place to decide the fate of the mandate.MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Brings Back Christmas Tree Recycling Program
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.