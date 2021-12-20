By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday during a virtual press conference to unveil his transition team.

Gainey said he took a rapid COVID-19 test during his routine physical exam and it came back “slightly positive.” He said he’s waiting for the results of a PCR test now.

“I just want to remind people this is why we need to stay safe. This is why we need to protect one another. This is why we have to make sure we do everything possible to be there for our neighbors,” he said.

Gainey said he learned Saturday that he had been exposed so he wanted to get tested. He doesn’t have any symptoms.

