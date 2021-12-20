By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recall has been issued for dozens of aerosol products from Procter & Gamble.
More than 30 aerosol spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner aren’t safe to use.
There are concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.
Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless are included.
The company says it’s pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.
For more information and a full list of affected products, click here.