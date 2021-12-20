By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf is taking action against surprise medical bills.READ MORE: Tips For Airline Travel This Holiday Season
The Democrat was joined by members of the Pennsylvania Insurance Department today — to celebrate the federal No Surprises Act.
A surprise bill is an unexpected medical bill that a patient receives when they unintentionally receive health care from a provider that’s outside of their plan’s provider network.READ MORE: Allegheny County Brings Back Christmas Tree Recycling Program
The No Surprises Act will require emergency services to be billed as in-network, without needing prior approval.
“Medical emergencies, surgeries, major medical procedures are stressful enough on their own, but for too long…Americans have suffered the added stress of surprise medical bills,” Wolf said. “These bills can cost thousands or some cases even hundreds of thousands of dollars, and they cause immense financial strain for Pennsylvanians.”MORE NEWS: Is It Safe To Celebrate Christmas With Big Gatherings This Year?
It takes effect on January 1, 2022.