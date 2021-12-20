By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's going to be a Banner week for one Pittsburgh Steeler.
Not only did the Steelers pick up a come-from-behind home win over Tennessee in a pivotal game in the AFC wild-card race Sunday, Banner also just posted news of his engagement.
We're not exactly sure when the engagement happened, but the evidence is lighting Twitter on fire Monday morning.
Banner posted on his verified Twitter account two photos of his bended-knee, red-carpet proposal on Mount Washington. Take a look at the tweet below:
(Story continues below the tweet)
She said yes… pic.twitter.com/BQwOakshSr
— Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) December 20, 2021
Banner's birthday is on Christmas Day; he'll turn 28 on Saturday.
Banner, who signed a two-year deal worth nearly $10 million in the offseason, has seen limited action this year since his September return from an ACL injury.